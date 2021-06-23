Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading 4.6% Higher

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) rose 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 8,830 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,138,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.27 million, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 3.45.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $163.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 746,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 531,060 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,190,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 362,023 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 515,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,727 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,694,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 326,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

