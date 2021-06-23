HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) PT Set at €64.00 by Warburg Research

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) received a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €54.33 ($63.92).

Shares of HLE traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €56.60 ($66.59). 53,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €34.36 ($40.42) and a 52 week high of €59.32 ($69.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.34.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

