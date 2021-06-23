Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $23.00. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.15% from the stock’s current price.

HP has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.24. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

