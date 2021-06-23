HempCoin Price Reaches $0.0110 (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.88 million and $389.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 33.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,206.11 or 1.00005694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008421 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00058377 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000758 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 262,427,506 coins and its circulating supply is 262,292,356 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

