Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HEN3. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.67 ($118.43).

Shares of HEN3 traded up €0.66 ($0.78) on Wednesday, reaching €89.90 ($105.76). The stock had a trading volume of 338,346 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is €94.79. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

