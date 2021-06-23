Henry Turcan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) Stock

Minds + Machines Group Limited (LON:MMX) insider Henry Turcan acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £70,000 ($91,455.45).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Henry Turcan purchased 350,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £24,500 ($32,009.41).

On Thursday, May 27th, Henry Turcan acquired 670,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £46,900 ($61,275.15).

On Friday, May 21st, Henry Turcan purchased 250,000 shares of Minds + Machines Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,863.86).

Shares of MMX traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 7.20 ($0.09). 691,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,544. The company has a market capitalization of £63.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Minds + Machines Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.23 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.38 ($0.11). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.22.

Minds + Machines Group Limited owns and operates a portfolio of domain assets in United States, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio focuses on geographic domains, such as .london, .boston, .miami, .bayern; professional occupations, including .law, .abogado, and .dds; consumer interests consisting of .fashion, .wedding, .vip; lifestyle comprising .fit, .surf, .yoga; outdoor activities, including .fishing, .garden, .horse; and generic names, such as .work and .casa.

