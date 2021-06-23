Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HESAY traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. 16,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.85. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $146.56.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

