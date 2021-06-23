HeroNode Market Cap Hits $412,211.58 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One HeroNode coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a total market capitalization of $412,211.58 and $5.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

About HeroNode

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeroNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

