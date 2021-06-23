Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 425,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.