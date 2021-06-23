Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.