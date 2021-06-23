Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Raised to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.24% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.
Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000.
About Hibbett Sports
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
