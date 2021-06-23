Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,429 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,234,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,743,000 after purchasing an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,399,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,920,000 after purchasing an additional 801,248 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,096,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares in the last quarter. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stan R. Soroka sold 41,926 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $1,847,678.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,959.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HGV opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.29.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 27.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HGV shares. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

