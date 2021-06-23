Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.10

Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.10 and last traded at $17.92, with a volume of 65273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.60.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $596.88 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.66.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.