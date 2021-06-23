Honest Trading Down 17.1% This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $14,739.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00107521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00167986 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,344.23 or 1.00146318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002706 BTC.

About Honest

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

