HOQU (HQX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $988,814.00

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a market capitalization of $339,820.16 and $988,814.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00054684 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00020882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.38 or 0.00619452 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00078730 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HQX is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

