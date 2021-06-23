Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.73

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.73 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 4.57 ($0.06). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 4.59 ($0.06), with a volume of 59,295 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.73.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

