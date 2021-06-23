Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Tops $0.0996 on Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $290,143.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded down 50.4% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00045826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00109182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00170767 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,814.97 or 1.00452548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002742 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

