Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.08.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of HZNP opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $52.73 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $3,682,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,169,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,534,000 after acquiring an additional 239,100 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

