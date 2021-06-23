Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock valued at $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $93.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $97.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.