Howdoo (UDOO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $462,106.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $9.28 million and approximately $462,106.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 26.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00053474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $203.80 or 0.00613845 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00078423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00039408 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 459,228,302 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

