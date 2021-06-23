H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.25 billion-3.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.

NYSE HRB opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.86. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

