Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Hubbell worth $132,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,652,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,859,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,591,000 after purchasing an additional 425,477 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after purchasing an additional 596,481 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.75.

HUBB stock opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $117.17 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $189.40.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

