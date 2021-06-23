HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 2.7% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HubSpot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,141,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $292,716.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,040,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,099 shares of company stock valued at $22,820,282. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $586.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $516.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.31 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $596.04.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

