HUNT Market Capitalization Achieves $13.10 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. HUNT has a total market cap of $13.10 million and $7,156.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.