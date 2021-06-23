Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Hunting has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $3.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

