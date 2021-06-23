Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Upgraded by Raymond James to Strong-Buy

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.30.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 285,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 55,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,186 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 505.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,131,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,226,000 after buying an additional 2,614,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.