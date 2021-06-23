Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $27,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 464.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HII opened at $211.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $108,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,113 over the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

