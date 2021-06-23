Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.53.

HUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Huntsman alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.