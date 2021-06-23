Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

Get Hurco Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:HURC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.92 and a beta of 0.56. Hurco Companies has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $38.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical machining centers and turning centers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.