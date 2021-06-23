Hurricane Energy (LON:HUR) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Shares of Hurricane Energy plc (LON:HUR) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.24 ($0.02). Hurricane Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 62,181,383 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hurricane Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.87 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.90, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.42.

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

