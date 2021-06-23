HUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $626.07 million and $521.78 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00020374 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.97 or 0.00649615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00077744 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00038869 BTC.

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 625,753,814 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

