HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Up 8.3%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) shares shot up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.03 and last traded at $28.03. 3,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 253,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,529,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136,387 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

