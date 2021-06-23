HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HYCON has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $229,678.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HYCON has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00070260 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,024,256,558 coins and its circulating supply is 2,674,256,557 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

