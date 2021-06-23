Hydro Protocol (HOT) Market Cap Reaches $4.08 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $274,541.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

