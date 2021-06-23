Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. 386,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,825. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.67. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.59 and a fifty-two week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth about $606,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 53,980 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.