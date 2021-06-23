Hyper Finance (HYFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $909,308.20

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 45.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Finance has a total market capitalization of $909,308.20 and approximately $635.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Hyper Finance Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.