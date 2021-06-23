HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Reaches $0.0115

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $5.39 million and approximately $114,243.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 13.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054694 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020924 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.57 or 0.00617174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00078474 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

