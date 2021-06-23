I/O Coin (IOC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $475.00

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $475.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,944,422 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

