Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $361,219.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $18,199.99 or 0.55909453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 49% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00046750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00112354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00170781 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 42.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.75 or 1.00276904 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

