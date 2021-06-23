Idavoll Network (IDV) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.11 Million

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded 32.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $9.11 million and $257,563.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00111485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00174445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.43 or 0.99833648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 751,877,272 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

