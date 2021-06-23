Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Up 5.6%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shot up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.01. 59,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,112,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.81.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 146.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.06%. The business had revenue of $32.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles.

