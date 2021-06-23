Idle (IDLE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $154,143.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 23rd. During the last week, Idle has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market capitalization of $9.32 million and $154,143.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can now be bought for about $5.04 or 0.00014983 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00109258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00159327 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,519.51 or 0.99600246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,848,676 coins. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

