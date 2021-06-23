iEthereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $62.00 (IETH)

iEthereum (CURRENCY:IETH) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. iEthereum has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $62.00 worth of iEthereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, iEthereum has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One iEthereum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0942 or 0.00000282 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.64 or 0.00607242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00078122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00039349 BTC.

iEthereum Coin Profile

IETH is a coin. iEthereum’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. iEthereum’s official Twitter account is @iethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for iEthereum is iethereum.trade

According to CryptoCompare, “iEthereum is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token. “

iEthereum Coin Trading

