IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.75, with a volume of 174,233 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.
The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.
In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.
About IGM Financial (TSE:IGM)
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
