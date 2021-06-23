IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$44.81. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$44.75, with a volume of 174,233 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IGM Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$43.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$800.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.0400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IGM Financial news, Director Mark Richard Kinzel sold 1,100 shares of IGM Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.52, for a total value of C$48,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,853.40.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

