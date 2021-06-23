Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Ignyte Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGNY) shares fell 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. 140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 23,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ignyte Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $724,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ignyte Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ignyte Acquisition (NASDAQ:IGNY)

