IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.150-3.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.64 billion-4.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.23.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

NYSE INFO opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.37 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $70.77 and a 52 week high of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.17.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.