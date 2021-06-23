ImageCash Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One ImageCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $65,236.70 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,419,096 coins and its circulating supply is 5,300,096 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

