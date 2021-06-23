IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.01.

IMAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock opened at $21.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.50. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 25.42% and a negative net margin of 77.57%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that IMAX will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $254,233.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IMAX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after buying an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in IMAX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $2,085,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.