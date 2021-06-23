IMI (LON:IMI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,757.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,757 ($22.96) and last traded at GBX 1,722 ($22.50), with a volume of 31049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,714 ($22.39).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.38 ($17.12).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,614.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38.

In related news, insider Ajai Puri acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Over the last three months, insiders bought 3,029 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,248.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

