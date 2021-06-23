Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

INCY opened at $85.09 on Wednesday. Incyte has a one year low of $75.52 and a one year high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

