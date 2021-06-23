Injective Protocol Market Cap Hits $161.12 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.86 or 0.00017379 BTC on exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $161.12 million and approximately $21.12 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003501 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020473 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00614811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00040328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Injective Protocol Coin Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,510,758 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

